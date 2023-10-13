KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — American actress Whoopi Goldberg hinted that the Vatican City could be the location of her eagerly-awaited film Sister Act 3.

The 67-year-old revealed that she had met Pope Francis after sharing her trip to St Peter’s Square in Vatican City on Insta Story yesterday.

“Maybe, since you’re seeing everything, you’re figuring out what I’m doing here,” she said in the video. “But picture Sister Act and all the nuns standing here, waiting for the Pope to come out.

“Maybe that’s going to happen in the new movie. You don’t know. You never know, but we are in Rome, and I am in Vatican City. What could I be doing? Why could I be here? We’ll find out.”

Goldberg, who attended a Catholic school, is gearing up to get back in the habit for a third instalment of Sister Act. Thirty years ago, she hit screens as singer Deloris Van Cartier who launched a choir after taking refuge in a convent while escaping from a mob.

She is desperate to get her former co-star Dame Maggie Smith to reprise her role as Mother Superior, insisting she ‘just can’t do it’ without her, reported Daily Mail.

Disney officially announced in 2020 that a follow up to 1992’s Sister Act and 1993’s Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit was in the works.

Sister Act was one of the most financially successful comedies of the early 1990s, grossing US$231 million (RM1.09bil) worldwide.