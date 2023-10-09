KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Indonesian rock band Noah will be taking a break from December.

This is the first time the band is taking a long break following their formation.

The announcement was made by the group's lead vocalist Nazril Irham or more popularly known as Ariel during their Konsert Circus Concerta concert, reported Kompas.

From December, Noah will be taking a long break. It has been 20 years since we started singing without resting,” Ariel said.

The band will be having their last concert The Great Journey of Noah in Jakarta, Indonesia in December.

“That concert in December will be our last. This means in January 2024 we will not be having anymore concerts. We may have one more concert as it’s contractual.

Ariel said members will still keep busy with their plans, but declined to divulge further details.

Noah was initially known as Peterpan when first formed in Bandung, West Java in 2000 consisting of six members - Ariel, Andika, Indra, Lukman, Reza and Uki, with Ariel as the leader and lead vocalist.

The band which currently has only three members - Ariel, Lukman, and David changed their name to Noah in 2009.