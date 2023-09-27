KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 27 — Actress and singer Erra Fazira took to Instagram on Monday to deny accusations that she caused the divorce of ex-husband Engku Emran Engku Zainal Abidin and Noor Nabila Mohd Noor immediately after the couple’s split.

“Please don’t do this. Even if you want hype, don’t spread lies. I never made such comments,” said the 49-year-old former beauty queen on InstaStory.

“I respect the privacy of my child’s father and his partner.”

She said this in response to a Facebook post that blamed Erra for the split between ex-husband Emran and influencer Noor Nabila, sister of actress and entrepreneur Neelofa.

“Don’t make fun of someone’s life journey when you don’t know your own fate,” she added, sharing a screenshot of the scandalous post.

On Monday, Emran, 48, pronounced talak one (divorce) on Nabila, 39 at the KL Shariah court.

It was the third marriage for Emran and Nabila’s second.

Emran was previously married to Indonesian singer Laudya Cynthia Bella, whom he divorced in 2020 and Erra, whom he divorced in 2014.

Nabila was previously married to actor Sharnaaz Ahmad before divorcing in 2020.