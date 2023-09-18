KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — BTS’ Suga will begin his mandatory South Korean military service on Friday (September 22), the third member of the seven-member group to do so.

The matter was confirmed by his agency Big Hit Music via a statement on Sunday.

In the statement, the agency said there would not be any events to commemorate the day.

“We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting Suga at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only,” reported Soompi, quoting the statement.

The agency also implored fans to avoid unauthorised tours or package products that illegally use the artist’s intellectual property, warning they would take steps against attempts at any commercial activity that make unauthorised use of artist IP.

The 30-year-old rapper — whose real name is Min Yoon-gi — is the K-pop boy band’s third member to enlist for military after Jin, 30, who enlisted in December 2022, and J-Hope, 29, in April.