KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Much to her dismay, Malaysia’s rock queen Ella has had her Facebook account hacked.

“Ella Aminuddin’s Facebook account has been hacked,” she announced on Instagram yesterday (July 27) afternoon. “I’m so sad.”

The 57-year-old who was last seen active on July 6 2022, was seen suddenly posting a series of strange videos.

Confused fans wondered what was going on until their suspicions were confirmed with official news of hacking activity.

In response, fans expressed sympathy and hoped the perpetrators would be punished.

“Hopefully, you get your account back,” said one fan. “We love it too.”

“No wonder,” said another. “Such weird videos.”

The random videos include one of a river cleanup by volunteers in Bali, a tightrope motorbike stunt in China and a compilation of popular singers like Robbie Williams, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj, interacting with fans on stage.

Ella’s management team is in the process of lodging a police report and will give any information needed to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for appropriate action.

It’s in the compilation video that Williams is seen on stage giving a peck on a fan’s buttocks after signing it.