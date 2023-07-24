KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Multi award-winning American singer Cher has sent social media abuzz with a sweet and unexpected announcement.

The 77-year-old teased her social media fans with the exciting news that she will be launching her gelato brand, “Cherlato” in Los Angeles.

“Yep, this is real.

“I’m launching my gelato [brand],” she said in the caption of her latest on Instagram, which featured a short video showing off what appeared to be an ice cream truck branded with the name and photos of the artiste.

“Watch out LA.”

She also said in the post that the idea of her new adventure started five years ago and it’s finally happening.

Cher, however, didn’t share the date or exact location of her ice cream outlet but teased that more info to be announced soon.

The short teaser has so far received about a million views and garnered many comments from fans who appeared excited to taste Cherlato.

“Happy to be living in a Cherlato time,” wrote a user.

Actor Janson Michael Snow also teased Cher in the comment section by guessing potential gelato flavours linking them to the singer’s songs.

“Featuring such flavours as Ginseng, Tramps and Thieves, If I Could Turn Back Lime and Dark Chocolate Lady.”

Throughout her singing career, Cher has won a Grammy, an Oscar and an Emmy award.

She also had four number-one songs on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.