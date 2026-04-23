GEORGE TOWN, April 23 — The police will not cover up any misconduct involving its personnel, Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay pledged today, in response to a viral video showing an aggressive arrest in Kulim, Kedah.

The deputy inspector-general of police confirmed that two separate investigations, one criminal and one internal, are already underway regarding the incident, which depicted a police officer pulling a man off a motorcycle and stepping on his head.

“As I mentioned earlier, we will not protect any misconduct involving our officers or personnel,” Ayob Khan told reporters after attending the Forum Perdana Crime Consciousness And Public Safety (CCPSS) at St Giles Wembley Hotel here today.

“We will announce the findings and further action taken once the investigations have concluded.”

The deputy IGP said that the criminal investigation is being conducted under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 427 for committing mischief.

“At the same time, we are also conducting an internal disciplinary investigation,” he added, noting that the process will take time to complete.

The incident has triggered public debate over the use of force during arrests. When asked about the standard operating procedures (SOP), Ayob Khan clarified that while minimal force is the guideline, the level applied depends on the situation.

“Sometimes there is a grey area, and we need to assess the level of force applied. If a suspect resists or threatens an officer's safety, a higher level of force may be necessary.”

Police previously said that the suspect in the video had resisted arrest during a crime prevention patrol.

He had allegedly kicked a police motorcycle and attempted to flee before being tracked down to a motorcycle accessories shop where the arrest took place.

During the arrest, police found two plastic packets believed to contain ketum in the suspect’s motorcycle basket.