KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Three Malaysians have been selected as recipients of the Queen Elizabeth II Commonwealth Trust (QECT) 100 Young Leaders Award 2026, joining 97 others from across the Commonwealth in recognition of their work in social impact and innovation.

The award, established by the late Queen Elizabeth II, celebrates young changemakers aged 18 to 35 across fields including education, environment, health, food systems and social inclusion.

This year’s edition marks what would have been the Queen’s 100th birthday.

The Malaysian recipients are Sarah Callista Ng Xue Qi, 19, from Selangor; Ho Wei Liang (Liam), 27, from Johor Bahru; and Arissa Jemaima, 29, from Kuala Lumpur.

The trio were recognised for their contributions to community development, technology, and healthcare innovation.

The award ceremony will be held at St James’s Palace in London in June 2026, with His Majesty King Charles III serving as patron of the Trust.

Sarah, founder of Hope2Kids, works with underprivileged children through education and empowerment programmes, while also leading youth volunteer initiatives across multiple countries.

Ho focuses on artificial intelligence and STEM access, having mentored more than 1,200 youths and contributed to global policy discussions on AI governance and climate-related innovation.

Arissa leads Doctors on Ground, a community health organisation that has carried out more than 300 field deployments, while also working in corporate CSR and global public health research.

The recipients said the recognition highlights the impact of Malaysian youth on a global stage and hopes it encourages more young people to step forward in creating change.