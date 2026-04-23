SINGAPORE, April 23 — Sabah is stepping up its push to position itself as a premier eco-tourism destination with the Singapore premiere of “Itam: A Sun Bear Story” yesterday.

Produced by Singapore-based Brainchild Pictures, the 90-minute documentary follows the journey of Itam, a Bornean sun bear, from rehabilitation at the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre (BSBCC) to her release into the Tabin Wildlife Reserve.

Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said the documentary underscores how conservation and tourism go hand in hand in Sabah.

“When you follow Itam’s journey, you get a sense of what we are working towards in Sabah, that conservation and tourism are not separate but go hand in hand.

The premiere, held in conjunction with Earth Day 2026 yesterday, also underscores Singapore’s role as a vital gateway for Sabah. — Bernama pic

“It is very much a part of the experience we want to offer, and places like Sandakan are a big part of that story,” he said at the premiere, adding that Sabah is home to the world’s only Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre in Sandakan.

The premiere, held in conjunction with Earth Day 2026 on April 22, also underscores Singapore’s role as a vital gateway for Sabah.

“Strong connectivity through Singapore helps us stay accessible and relevant to long-haul travellers, particularly from Europe, who are increasingly seeking nature-based, responsible travel experiences,” said Joniston. — Bernama