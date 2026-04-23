BANGKOK, April 23 — Thailand is planning to scrap its 60-day visa-free entry scheme as it tightens screening of foreign visitors, The Bangkok Post reported today.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the move is part of a shift towards attracting higher-quality, long-stay tourists.

He said the government is reviewing visa policies after a trial period, with feedback gathered from multiple agencies.

The initial proposal is to end visa-free entry for all countries and revert to previous visa requirements.

Thailand is also looking to introduce new visa categories tailored to different nationalities.

Surasak said stricter checks will be imposed, including scrutiny of visitors’ finances, investment sources and documents.

He added authorities are also concerned about foreigners avoiding taxes while staying in the country.

Any violations of visa or tax rules will be treated as illegal and dealt with by enforcement agencies.

The proposal will be submitted to the Thai Cabinet soon for approval.

The policy shift comes as Thailand pivots towards more sustainable tourism focused on safety, economic benefits and better visitor quality.