KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Malaysian violinist, composer and producer Martin Looi has earned international recognition after his latest album Velvet Alibi won a Silver Medal at the Global Music Awards 2026.

Released on March 25, the eight-track project marks a shift in direction for Looi, introducing a darker, cinematic sound that blends classical violin with contemporary production.

Built around a concept he describes as “Refined Mystery”, the album explores mood and emotion through atmospheric arrangements that move between elegance and intensity.

“This recognition means a lot because Velvet Alibi was a creative risk,” Looi said.

“It pushed me to explore a darker, more cinematic side of the violin, and to trust that there is space for this kind of sound in today’s music landscape.”

While primarily original, the album also features reinterpretations of familiar works, including Ella’s Standing In The Eyes Of The World, Golden from Netflix animated film K-Pop: Demon Hunters (2025), and Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God).

The reworked tracks serve as entry points into a broader sonic concept that positions the violin in a modern, cinematic setting.

The project was developed with his sister and producer Lav, and mastered by Studios 301, giving it a polished, international-standard finish.

The award marks a key milestone for Looi, reinforcing his growing presence in the global instrumental music scene.

Looi, who is classically trained, has built his career on blending genres including hip-hop, R&B, pop and electronic music, reimagining the violin as a lead instrument rather than purely orchestral.

He has also performed at major events and international stages, with his work continuing to gain traction globally as he pushes the boundaries of contemporary instrumental music.