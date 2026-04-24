KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Malaysia Airlines has unveiled a special aircraft livery in collaboration with Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians, bringing the cricket franchise’s signature blue and gold to the skies.

The design, featured on the airline’s Airbus A330-300, blends the identities of both brands, with visual elements radiating from the Mumbai Indians emblem and its iconic chakra motif to symbolise motion and momentum.

Malaysia Airlines said the aircraft reflects the team’s growing global fanbase while reinforcing the airline’s role in connecting travellers through shared cultural and sporting experiences.

To mark the launch, both parties also released a digital tribute film showcasing Mumbai’s culture, its passionate fanbase and Malaysian hospitality.

Malaysia Aviation Group’s airline business CEO Bryan Foong said India remains a key growth market, with the collaboration aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and brand presence.

“This collaboration allows us to go beyond traditional aviation partnerships by integrating cultural relevance into our brand experience,” he said in a statement.

A Mumbai Indians spokesperson described the initiative as a way to extend the team’s presence beyond cricket and connect with fans globally.

The aircraft is expected to operate on selected routes later this year, linking destinations across India, Asia and beyond.

The initiative forms part of Malaysia Airlines’ broader push to boost inbound travel and visibility in key markets, alongside programmes such as its Bonus Side Trip offering and ongoing support for Visit Malaysia 2026.