KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — After more than half a century, Velma, of US animated franchise Scooby Doo, has officially been confirmed as a lesbian.

Clips from the new animated movie Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! showing the Mystery Inc. member going googly-eyed and speechless when meeting costume designer Coco Diablo have gone viral on Twitter, Variety reported.

Twitter user @MythicalLlamaXO shared a clip of Velma meeting Coco in the movie and the clip has since been viewed over 4.5 million times with more than 200,000 likes.

OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/0ilx2uid1q — Trin (@MythicalLlamaXO) October 3, 2022

It has been an open secret among fans that the bespectacled character is gay.

James Gunn, when writing the early live-action films, and Tony Cervone, who served as supervising producer on the Mystery Incorporated series, have confirmed the character’s sexuality, but were unable to make it official onscreen.

Gunn had in 2020 tweeted that he "tried” to make Velma a lesbian in the live-action movies.

"In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script,” he wrote.

"But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

During the 2020 Pride Month, Cervone wrote on Instagram that Velma was not bisexual.

"She’s gay. We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why," he wrote.

He added there were hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if fans followed the entire episode, it would seem clear.

"I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You may not like it, but this was our intention.”