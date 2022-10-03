Three years after getting caught kissing former TVB actress Jacqueline Wong, Hong Kong celebrity Andy Hui returned to perform at an online concert. — Picture via Facebook/ 許志安 Andy Hui

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Hong Kong celebrity Andy Hui's inaugural online concert was a flop with only 6,000 views when it was streamed last Friday (September 30).

The 30-minute concert was shown via his social media where sharp-eyed social media users noticed Hui was still wearing his wedding ring.

This was Hui's second public performance after the 2019 controversy where he was caught smooching former TVB actress Jacqueline Wong at the back of a taxi.

The first was when he appeared on ViuTV in June 2020.

Sina reported that Hui, who is married to Hong Kong singer and actress Sammi Cheng, started his performance with a new song Yibu Yisheng (Step by Step) while the rest of the concert saw him rendering his old songs.

"Using this song to be the concert's opening is very meaningful and I fully understand the meaning behind the words," he reportedly said.

While many left positive comments over Hui's performance, there were also others who refuse to let him forget his kissing controversy by bringing up Wong's name in the comment's section.

They left comments by using the song titles of Hui's past hits such as Lanni (Mud), Gun (Get Lost) and Wei She Me Ni Bei Zhe Wo Ai Bie Ren (Why You Love Others Behind My Back).