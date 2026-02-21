MELAKA, Feb 21 — The state government is stepping up surveillance measures against the spread of tuberculosis (TB) in the state as a precaution, despite no complaints being received from the Melaka State Health Department or tourism industry players so far.

Melaka Tourism Promotion Division (BPP) General Manager Nasrul Ahmad stated that there is currently no need for drastic action as the spread of the disease has not directly impacted the state’s tourism industry.

“As of today, we have not received any feedback or complaints from hotels, restaurant operators, or travel agencies regarding a decrease in tourist numbers due to this issue. The State Health Department has also not reported any alarming situations,” he said when met by reporters after attending the Gema Ramadan Ceremony with Police and Military Retirees in Ujong Pasir yesterday.

The event was officiated by the State Tourism, Heritage, Arts, and Culture Exco, Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman, in conjunction with the Federation of Malaya Independence Proclamation Day.

Nasrul said this in response to concerns regarding the potential spread of TB affecting Melaka’s tourism sector, which is currently busy preparing for several major events under Visit Melaka Year 2.0 and Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

He added that the state government takes public health issues seriously and is working closely with health authorities to ensure the situation remains under control.

“While there has been no direct impact on tourism yet, we are still taking a cautious approach. If public health is not monitored properly, it could potentially have implications for the industry in the future. The approach being taken involves infection control, case monitoring, and ensuring there is no community transmission,” he said.

Commenting on tourist arrivals, Nasrul said health screenings continue to be conducted at major entry points, including Melaka Sentral, the Immigration, Customs, and Quarantine (ICQ) Complex, and the airport.

“Health screenings are being conducted as usual by authorities, including the Health and Immigration Departments. So far, no reports or complaints have been received from the enforcement officers at those entry points,” he said.

Earlier at the event, 50 police and military retirees each were honoured in recognition of their contributions to the state and country. — Bernama