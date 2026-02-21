JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 21 — The recent water supply disruption affecting Simpang Renggam and Benut has no relation with the development of data centres in Johor, Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said.

He said there are no data centres located in Simpang Renggam or Benut, and that the water supply disruption was caused by prolonged dry weather and a decline in raw water source levels.

“There are also no data centres within the treated water distribution area of the Simpang Renggam Water Treatment Plant (LRA). The nearest data centre is located in the Sedenak Industrial Area and it does not receive water supply from the Simpang Renggam LRA” he said in a media statement last night.

He said the Simpang Renggam LRA is the main facility supplying treated water to parts of the Kluang and North Pontian districts, covering Simpang Renggam, Jalan Benut, Jalan Renggam and the entire Machap area in Kluang, as well as Tampok, Benut and Api-Api in Pontian.

Onn Hafiz said data centres in the Sedenak Industrial Area receive their water supply from the Semangar LRA, which draws its raw water from the Sungai Johor and not the Machap Dam.

As such, he said claims linking the water supply disruption in Simpang Renggam and Benut to data centre development are irresponsible and could mislead the public.

He said the scheduled water supply implemented in Simpang Renggam and Benut since February 7, including 48-hour supply interruptions by zone, has now been fully lifted.

“All households are now receiving water supply as usual following positive improvements in the Machap Dam water level and the water treatment plant’s operations returning to optimal levels after a period of close monitoring,” he said.

Onn Hafiz said that as the governing administration, the responsibility is to ensure stability, transparency of information and concrete remedial action.

“This is not the time to play politics or to take advantage of the situation by alarming the public and making unfounded allegations,” he said. — Bernama