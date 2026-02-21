SEPANG, Feb 21 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong left for home last night after concluding a special visit to Malaysia.

Wong was given a red-carpet ceremonial send-off and a guard of honour by the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment under the command of Capt Syed Muhamad Nabil Syed Hassan.

The Malaysia Airlines MH609 flight carrying Wong and his delegation departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 here at 11.17pm.

Also present were Chief Private Secretary to Prime Minister Datuk Shahrol Anuwar Sarman and High Commissioner of Singapore to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon.

Wong, who arrived in Malaysia at 4.05pm yesterday, met Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Seri Negara, where Anwar also hosted a dinner in honour of his visit.

Before their four-eyed meeting, both leaders toured several galleries at the historic landmark, including the Ruang Merdeka: Galeri Khazanah.

The Foreign Ministry, in its statement yesterday, said that both prime ministers were expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest, including the outcomes of the recent Leaders’ Retreat on December 4, 2025.

Singapore is Malaysia’s neighbour and key partner in Asean (Association of South-east Asian Nations), with close and extensive relations in various fields.

Singapore is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner, with total trade reaching RM402.35 billion (US$93.97 billion) in 2025, an increase of 1.5 per cent from 2024. — Bernama