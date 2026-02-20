KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Sampai Titik Terakhirmu remains No. 1 at local box office, while Taiwan’s Sunshine Women’s Choir holds second, continuing to be the nation’s quiet talking point.

There are many other titles worth watching this week from the period romantic drama Wuthering Heights, guaranteed to appeal to fans of classic love stories, and the Indonesian horror sequel Qorin 2, which is bringing scares to cinemas.

On streaming, The Art of Sarah has debuted on Netflix and is receiving positive reviews for its intriguing and multilayered mystery.

Meanwhile, Battle of Fates on Disney+ is a unique survival show that promises to bring chills, and the hype surrounding Kelas Belakang on Viu remains strong.

For movies, series, music, and books, Malay Mail has you covered with a curated list of the best entertainment picks to check out.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Feb 12 to Feb 15)

Sampai Titik Terakhirmu Sunshine Women’s Choir Papa Zola The Movie Qorin 2 Avatar: Fire And Ash Send Help Back To The Past Mercy Wuthering Heights Whistle

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming TV series (Feb 09 to Feb 15)

Netflix

The Art of Sarah: Limited Series Unfamiliar: Season 1 Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 3 Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich: Limited Series Single’s Inferno Reunion: Limited Series Can This Love Be Translated?: Limited Series Single’s Inferno: Season 5 Undercover Miss Hong: Limited Series Million-Follower Detective: Season 1 Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Trusted Companions Tried to Kill Me, but Thanks to the Gift of an Unlimited Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out for Revenge on My Former Party Members and the World: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu

Kelas Belakang Running Man (2025) Taxi Driver 3 Sesaat Lebih Love Between Lines 轧戏 IDOL I Puteri Kelas Atas Taxi Driver 2 Satu, Dua... Dia? 2 Days 1 Night (Season 4) (2026)

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+

Medalist: Season 2 The Artful Dodger: Season 2 High Potential: Season 2 Battle of Fates: Season 1 The Simpsons: Season 37 The Beauty: Season 1 9-1-1: Season 9 In Your Radiant Season: Season 1 Abbott Elementary: Season 5 Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Feb 11 to Feb 18)

Nadhif Basalamah - kota ini tak sama tanpamu Idgitaf - Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan Nadhif Basalamah - bergema sampai selamanya SIENNA SPIRO - Die On This Hill Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia Piche Kota - Bahagia Lagi Jin - Don’t Say You Love Me Nadhif Basalamah (w/ Aziz Harun, Aisha Retno) - kota ini tak sama tanpamu Naykilla - SO ASU Silet Open Up (w/ Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel) - TABOLA BALE

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Feb 11 to Feb 18)

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda - Menamakanmu Cinta Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni - Dalam Diam Hael Husaini, Nadeera - Peluk Aufahanie - Butterfly Aziz Harun, Aisha Retno - Kota ini tak sama tanpamu Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel - TABOLA BALE Idgitaf - Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan ALYPH - Ingat Reedzwann - Suarasi Sering Salah

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (Jan 30 to Feb 5)

Fiction

Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) Faded Blueprints: The Price of Clarity by Tom Ngui Min Fui (The Inspiration Hub) Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press) The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Bookouture) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn (Avon) Madonna in a Fur Coat by Sabahattin Ali (Penguin) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books)

Non-Fiction

It’s Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (BLINK Publishing) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA) Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh (Goh Kheng Swee) Learn Malay in 7 Days by Mohd Ibrahim (Crescent News) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House LLC) Ikigai by Héctor García & Francesc Miralles (Hutchinson/Penguin Life/Gaia) When I Was a Kid by Cheeming Boey (Cheeming Boey) I’m Not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (Apop books) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (IMAN Publication) Aku Yang Bertemankan Senja by Yaya Samad (mangosteen) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Di Antara Dua Sujud by Thyora (Thyora International) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Dirty Little Lies by Elvroseth (Idea Kreatif) Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH