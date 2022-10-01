Nabila Huda has volunteered as a ghost at Sunway Lagoon's Night of Fright. — Screenshot via Instagram/ Nabila Huda.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Actress and TV personality Nabila Huda switched careers for one night to volunteer as a 'ghost' at Sunway Lagoon’s Night of Fright yesterday.

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her experience via a clip where she can be seen clad in white as she played the role as a ghost in one of the segments in the haunted house tour.

The video also showed some behind the scenes look at Nabila and the rest of the crew during their training.

She revealed that volunteering as a ghost at Night of Fright had always been on her wish-list.

“I’m honoured to be part of this and am so happy to be able to fulfil my wish! I was there two years ago as an audience member and during that time, I was so excited to see the volunteers working hard and most of them are young and talented.

“I’ve experienced (acting) in front of a camera, on a theatre stage but not this, so it’s been on my list and one day I would like to try it,” she wrote in the caption.

Nabila revealed that she got the part after she ‘shamelessly’ replied to a tweet by one of the staff who shared a short clip of the Night of Fright audition by asking if she could join them as a volunteer.

“From there, I immediately volunteered myself to work, as I just want the experience of working as a normal person and to see how they train and everything.

“At the same time, I’ve also managed to learn new things.”

In the post, Nabila sent her appreciation to her fans for being welcomed with cheers and applause even though she was a ghost at a haunted house.

“Just a little warning to you guys, this is a haunted house we’re working at. Why are you guys cheering and screaming and applauding?

“I felt like I was picking up an award HAHA!” Nabila wrote.

Even though the Night of Fright will be taking place every Friday to Sunday from September 30 until October 31, Nabila’s appearance as a ghost was just for its opening night.

She called out to the public to come and show their support to her ‘hantu’ family even when she’s not around.

Nabila’s post has been viewed over 100,000 times and has garnered over 3,000 likes with fans applauding her commitment in learning new things.

Some fans were frustrated for missing the chance to meet Nabila while some also expressed interest in volunteering as a ghost there as well.

This year marks the return of the Night of Fright after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more ticketing information on Sunway Lagoon’s Night of Fright, please click here.