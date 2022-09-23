Bob Lokman had been suffering heart and kidney ailments and had been dependent on IACD for some time. — Picture from Instagram/bob_lokman

PETALING JAYA, Sept 23 — The lyricist of iconic rock song Isabella and actor Bob Lokman, died today at his Kubang Kerian home in Kelantan around 2pm today.

Bob, whose real name is Mohd Hakim Lokman, had been dependent on the battery-powered device, the Implantable Automatic Cardioverter Defibrilator (IACD) to keep his heart pumping.

NST reported that the songwriter and host had been suffering from heart and kidney ailments for almost a decade.

Jejak Rasul host and lyricist Ahmad Fedtri Yahya shared an emotional post of Bob’s demise on his Facebook page.

“He left us this Friday.

“May Allah bless his soul,” said Ahmad Fedtri.

Bob, 58, rose to fame after he wrote Search’s hit Isabella and was also the co-host for the 13th Anugerah Industri Muzik awards show alongside Afdin Shauki.

He is also known for penning songs such as Taman Rashidah Utama for another legendary rock band Wings as well as singer Datuk Hattan’s songs such as Rendang Tidak Berubah.

He leaves behind wife Relawati Daud and seven children.