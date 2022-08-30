The series, launched in November 2021 through Cartoon Network Asia, was developed with funding from the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), following the success of the company’s previous animated series, ‘BoboiBoy’. — Picture from Facebook/Mechamoto

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Local animation studio Monsta’s latest animated series, Mechamato, has captivated audiences in 65 countries within eight months.

The series, launched in November 2021 through Cartoon Network Asia, was developed with funding from the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), following the success of the company’s previous animated series, BoboiBoy.

Monsta’s marketing director Faiz Zainal Aabidin in a statement today said the funding was aimed at helping export locally produced animations, making Malaysia one of the leading animation producers in the Asia Pacific region.

“We are excited about Mechamato’s continued global achievements. In conjunction with Malaysia’s 65th National Day this year, Mechamato as our ‘Hero’, can help inspire everyone to be more confident in terms of striding further in the global arena.

“Mechamato has been broadcast in Asia Pacific countries such as Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Taiwan. After the official announcement in Portugal last month on the broadcast of Mechamato there, the series has continued to gain attention with the addition of broadcasts in 40 new countries, including India and Turkey,” he said.

The animated series will soon also be available to Malaysians on local television stations (TV9 and TV3), streaming platform Netflix and Monsta’s YouTube channel beginning in October, while the film, Mechamato Movie, will be shown in cinemas nationwide in December.

“Fans in Indonesia and Singapore will also be able to watch the Mechamato animated series on various major television networks in those countries starting this October.

“Watch the animated series Mechamato now on Cartoon Network Asia, HBO GO, Astro Prima and on the Astro Go app,” said Faiz, while wishing all Malaysians a happy National Day 2022.

A special video related to Mechamato’s journey on the international stage can be watched on Monsta’s YouTube channel and local TV stations in conjunction with the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations. — Bernama