Sid said that Malaysia has always felt like his second home due to the warmth of Malaysians. — Picture via Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, August 19 — Indian singer Sid Sriram is excited to be performing his best 35 songs each night for his Heart and Soul 2.0 concert tour this weekend at Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena.

In a meet-and-greet session today at Sheraton PJ, the Kadhaippoma singer called Malaysia his second home and was excited to perform for his fans as he has always felt the warmth and love from his fan-base here.

"Malaysia has always felt like my second home - I truly feel the warmth and genuineness of the people here.

"Some of the songs I will be performing include my all-time favourite hits including some of musician AR Rahman 90’s hits and new songs.

"My bandmates and I will be putting up something really special - it’s a combination of energy, excitement and just full of heart.

"If you’ve been to our concert, you know it’s going to be a lot of dancing, a lot of quiet moments and just connecting with my fans.”

Sid said that the Covid-19 pandemic has definitely given him ample time to grow and develop as a singer in terms of exercising and improving his vocal stamina.

"I think what makes this concert special from the rest is that it’s a more focused-concert one where the songs would be divided into four different sections.

"In a way, it’s different from my other concerts where it has mostly been mostly bursts of energy - this however, feels like a more ‘well-thought out artistic journey’ as I’ve added a lot of elements to make it an immersive one including adding the stunning visuals unlike the other performances,” he said.

Sid said that he has definitely improved in terms of being a better singer as he had time to explore and improve his singing during Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

His last performance in Malaysia was Heart and Soul 1.0 concert tour where he performed just before the Covid-19 in 2019.

His upcoming concert was only supposed to be for one day - August 20.

But due to overwhelming response from fans, the singer decided to add another day and concert tickets for both days were snapped up within 90 minutes.

On Twitter, fans shared video clips of the singer belting out to some of the favourite tunes during his previous performances such as the Heart and Soul 1.0 some of his previous performances in Malaysia.

"I have so much love for your city, it honestly feels like a second home.

"Can’t wait for some incredible energy.

"If y’all have been to one of my shows before, reply to this with a clip,” Sid wrote on Twitter yesterday.

Known for his first debut song Adiye from Kadal, the Indian carnatic singer who grew up in Chennai has worked in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industry.

He has also won and received numerous international recognitions and awards such as 63rd Filmfare Awards South, Zee Cine Awards Tamil and the seventh South Indian International Movie Awards.