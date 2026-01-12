PUTRAJAYA, Jan 12 — A senior Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) officer returned to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today, believed to give a statement in connection with a corruption case.

A vehicle carrying the officer entered the MACC building at about 10.10am.

It is understood that this is his second appearance at the MACC office, after being questioned for about 13 hours yesterday.

Media reports quoted MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki as confirming the matter, stating that his investigators still require the officer’s statement to assist in the investigation.

Azam said the officer was allowed to leave around midnight last night, but his questioning will continue today. — Bernama