KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — A Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) student was found drowned after being swept away by strong currents while attempting to rescue a friend at Kedondong Waterfall in Batang Kali here Sunday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said an emergency call was received at 4.46pm, prompting the deployment of six personnel from the Kuala Kubu Bharu Fire and Rescue Station.

In a statement, he said the victim, a man in his 20s, had gone to the location with five friends.

Firefighters later found the victim about 10 metres from the incident site, where he was confirmed dead by Health Ministry officers, he said.

Ahmad Mukhlis said the body was handed over to the police, while the victim’s friend was successfully rescued. — Bernama