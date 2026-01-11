BANGKOK, Jan 11 — An immediate curfew has been imposed in Thailand’s southern province of Narathiwat in response to a spate of violent incidents, including multiple explosions, the country’s military announced on Sunday, reported Xinhua.

In an official statement released on the Narathiwat Task Force’s social media account, the Thai military said it would roll out a series of measures to safeguard public order and security, including tightening controls at border checkpoints between Thailand and Malaysia and enforcing the curfew in Narathiwat that bans residents from leaving their homes between 9 pm and 5 am.

Earlier on Sunday, the military confirmed that multiple petrol stations in Thailand’s southern border provinces were hit by arson attacks and explosions late Saturday night, leaving one police officer injured, with five petrol stations in Narathiwat among the targeted sites.

According to Thai media reports, the assailants set fire to convenience stores at the petrol stations and detonated homemade bombs at fuel pumps, which triggered large fires on the premises. — Bernama-Xinhua