KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — A teenage girl who had been reported missing was found dead inside a parked car with a young man at Bandar Sejati Walk in Sandakan early this morning, police said.

The 17-year-old was discovered together with an 18-year-old man in the rear passenger area of the vehicle at about 8am.

According to Berita Harian, Sandakan deputy police chief Superintendent K Ramasamy said police, assisted by the forensic unit from the Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters, were deployed to the scene after receiving a report from a member of the public.

He said initial checks found all the car windows closed and locked, with personal belongings and valuables still in the possession of both individuals.

“Preliminary inquiries indicate that the male individual had left his home to meet the girl last Friday, after which both could not be contacted.

“The male individual’s father later located his car at the Bandar Sejati Walk car park and discovered both individuals after opening the vehicle using a spare key,” he said.

Ramasamy said early examinations found no immediate indications of criminal elements or foul play.

The bodies were sent to the Duchess of Kent Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

He added that the case has been classified as a sudden death while investigations are ongoing.