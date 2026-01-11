KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — One of the victims involved in a three-vehicle crash at Kilometre 441.2 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) here, early this morning, died while receiving treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Gombak police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir, who confirmed the death, said the 37-year-old victim was one of seven bus passengers who were seriously injured in the accident that occurred at 5.45 am.

He said a motorcyclist and a lorry driver were also seriously injured and were receiving treatment at the same hospital.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when thedriver of the bus, which was travelling in the right lane, lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to skid and hit the road divider before coming to a halt in the middle of the highway.

“At the same time, a bonded lorry and a motorcycle were coming from the same direction, did not have time to stop and crashed into the left side of the bus. The motorcyclist and the lorry driver suffered minor injuries while the bus driver was not injured,” he said in a statement today.

“The case is investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death due to a road accident,” he said.

He also urged those who witnessed the incident or have information to come forward to assist in the investigation by contacting Traffic Investigating Officer, Insp Noor Farah Hanim Abu Bakar at 019-331 1552 or the Gombak District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-6126 2222.

Previously, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division Assistant Director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, in a statement, said that 15 individuals were injured, three of whom were reported to be seriously injured, in the road crash.

He said all the injured were sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital, with eight of them being treated in the green zone, four in the yellow zone and three in the red zone. — Bernama