KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — A squatter settlement along Jalan Klang Lama near Scott Garden was destroyed in a fire today, sending billowing black smoke into the sky and leaving a foreigner with burn injuries.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said it received an emergency call at 9.11am and immediately dispatched firefighters to the scene at Taman Hock Ann.

In a statement, JBPM said the operation involved personnel from the Seputeh fire station, assisted by teams from the Pantai and Hang Tuah stations, with a total strength of 28 firemen.

The blaze affected six squatter houses, all of which were completely destroyed.

The fire was brought under control at 9.52am and fully extinguished by 10.45am.

An Indonesian man in his 50s suffered burns on the left side of his body and was later transported to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.