BANGI, Jan 11 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin will issue a statement tomorrow on the procurement matter involving the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), said MADANI government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

The Communications Minister said the issue concerning the MAF’s procurement was raised today during the Madani 2026 Government Retreat, which was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Cabinet ministers, and state government leaders.

“Regarding the procurement issue, it was mentioned earlier (during the retreat session) that the Defence Minister will issue a statement tomorrow,” he said in a press conference here today.

According to media reports, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today recorded the statement of a senior Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) officer to assist in investigations into alleged misuse of funds within the force.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the government, through the retreat session, stressed that all issues in the country must be addressed comprehensively to prevent any misperceptions among the public.

“It is important for leaders, especially Cabinet members, to ensure that accurate information on any issue reaches the public immediately, rather than waiting until it leads to wrong perceptions.

“Experiences from a number of cases were highlighted as lessons, and I believe most Cabinet ministers now understand what needs to be done to ensure each issue is dealt with thoroughly,” he said.

Asked if other matters were discussed during the retreat, he said there were no specific issues, with the government focusing on the measures needed to address any problems.

“We did not discuss any issue in too much detail, but we looked at how to address these issues and problems,” he said. — Bernama