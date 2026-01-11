KAPIT, Jan 11 — Many main stretches across this town were struck by massive traffic jams yesterday, as parents had been rushing since morning to send their children to the hostels.

The new school term starts today.

The heavy afternoon rain exacerbated the situation.

Based on observation by The Borneo Post yesterday, among the congested roads were Jalan Hospital and Jalan Memora leading to SK Methodist and SMK Kapit, where the vehicles were moving ‘bumper-to-bumper’.

The same situation could also be seen at Jalan Airport leading to Jalan Bleteh, linking to SMK Kapit 2, SK Kapit and SK Kampung Baru.

“We have been stuck here (a section of Jalan Airport near the Jalan Padang Sukan junction) since 9am,” said one frustrated driver, Tay Hock Joo.

“We only reached Bleteh New Township at around 10.30am, despite the distance of only 3km between the two.”

Tay also lamented about the severe traffic situation at the traffic-light section near Sungai Kapit Bridge, calling it ‘a longstanding issue’.

“The government, I think, is aware of it; they had earlier made announcement of the plan to improve the traffic flow by upgrading the existing road from R3 to R5 standard (double-lane).

“However, 10 years have passed by without any action taken.

“We, the people, continue to suffer,” he pointed out.

It was informed that Kapit District police had deployed their traffic policemen to conduct patrols over these roads to ensure incidents-free traffic flow. — The Borneo Post