KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today took time to watch the finals of the Malaysia Open 2026 at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil here.

Anwar arrived at the venue at about 5 pm and was received by Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari and Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The Prime Minister’s presence reflected the government’s continued support for the development of national sports, particularly badminton, which remains one of Malaysia’s most cherished sporting disciplines.

Anwar also presented prizes during the men’s doubles final, which saw national pair Aaron Chia–Soh Wooi Yik finish as runners-up after going down to South Korea’s Kim Won Ho–Seo Seung Jae 15-21, 21-15, 18-21 in a 66-minute contest.

It was the second time Aaron-Wooi Yik had lost to the same pair, extending Malaysia’s men’s doubles title drought at the Malaysia Open since the last victory by Goh V Shem–Lim Khim Wah in 2014. — Bernama