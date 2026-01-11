KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — A senior officer of the Malaysian Armed Forces has been called in by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist with investigations into the alleged misuse of funds linked to asset procurement.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the officer arrived at the commission’s headquarters in Putrajaya this morning, as reported by Utusan Malaysia.

“We called him in today to assist with the investigation and began recording his statement at around 11am.

“So far, no arrests have been made, and the statement-recording process is still ongoing,” Azam said when contacted by the national daily.

He added that, at this stage, the officer concerned is the only individual summoned today to have his statement recorded.

Earlier this week, it was reported that MACC was looking into a senior Malaysian Armed Forces officer in his 50s over suspected irregularities involving funds intended for weapons procurement.

The investigation forms part of a broader MACC probe into alleged irregularities in military procurement, which has previously seen a former Army chief and two family members questioned to assist with inquiries.

MACC is also examining a number of companies linked to defence procurement contracts, amid allegations that certain firms may have repeatedly secured high-value contracts in recent years through improper means.