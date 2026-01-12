KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today issued a stern warning against immoral and depraved hedonistic practices within military camps, stressing that such behaviour must be eradicated and those involved will be expelled from service.

According to Berita Harian (BH), Khaled today reminded personnel that women must never be treated as sexual objects or sources of entertainment.

“Call it whatever you like — ‘yeye’, ‘yaya’ or anything else. It is vile, immoral and wholly incompatible with Islamic values.

“The Defence Ministry (Mindef) and the Armed Forces (ATM) have long banned such indecent activities in all camps nationwide, and we have set out clear and firm rules and guidelines governing any social activities permitted within camps.

“Moreover, with the establishment of the Armed Forces Religious Corps (Kagat), such misconduct should have been curbed among our personnel. These unlawful and immoral activities should never again take place in any of our camps,” he was quoted as saying in his New Year’s Message today.

He stressed that no one should be subjected to rights violations, and women must not be reduced to sexual objects or entertainment in military facilities.

“To anyone involved in these moral transgressions, which tarnish the honourable image of the Armed Forces, we will ensure you are punished and disgracefully removed from service,” he stated.

Khaled emphasised that his warning was not empty and applied equally to those attempting to damage the reputation of Mindef and the Armed Forces, BH reported.

His remarks also extended to personnel who spend time playing golf outside permitted hours or idling in coffee shops during working hours, saying that military discipline would be strictly enforced.