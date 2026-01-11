KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — National junior men’s singles head coach Datuk Tey Seu Bock has been confirmed to return to coach the national senior men’s singles camp.

The development was confirmed by Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Performance Committee chairman Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei, with further announcements on the new coaching structure to be made by BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh in the near future.

Lee said the proposal for an experienced coach to return to the senior men’s singles rank was approved by him after being put forward by national singles coaching director Kenneth Jonassen.

“Coach Seu Bock, people can see that in the (2026 Malaysia Open) tournament this time he is sitting at the back (of the court). I think we cannot hide this from the media and I can confirm that he will be promoted to senior.

“This matter has been discussed with Kenneth Jonassen because he wants coach Seu Bock to return to the national team to help him and work with several other coaches,” he told reporters when met on the last day of the 2026 Malaysia Open here, today.

Lee said Tey is indeed a coach with a lot of experience, including having guided him to world champion once before, in addition to proving that his touch can boost the performance of the junior team earlier.

The 52-year-old coach is an important figure behind Lee’s success in winning three silver medals at the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Apart from leading the junior men’s singles team in Oct 2024, Tey, who has been with BAM since 2002, was previously an assistant to Datuk Misbun Sidek before taking on the role of coaching Lee in 2011.

Meanwhile, Lee said BAM is also expected to announce six new coaches to serve with the sports governing body after this.

“The majority are locals, more local players. There are also those from abroad, but our first priority is local coaches,” he said.

He said the restructuring of the country’s coaching staff will also see young players aged 16 to 17 who have the potential to shine in the future being absorbed into the senior ranks for both the singles and doubles camps. — Bernama