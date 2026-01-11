KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The wait goes on.

Top national men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik’s hopes of clinching Malaysia Open 2026 title were shattered, prolonging the country’s 12-year drought in the event.

During the final in a packed Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, here today, the second seeds fell to top seeds and defending champions Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae of South Korea.

The world number two pair Aaron-Wooi Yik were slow off the blocks and lost the opening game 15-21 after committing several unforced errors.

The 2022 world champions changed the script in the second set and displayed clinical edge to surge to 18-11 lead before forcing a rubber with a convincing 21-12 victory.

Momentum shifted decisively as the opponents raced to an 11-4 advantage, yet the Malaysians refused to fold, battling back to close the gap to 18-17 before the Koreans shut the door and defended their title 21-18 in a one-hour-and-six-minute contest.

The result meant Malaysia’s search for a home men’s doubles champion continues, with the last triumph still belonging to Goh V Shem-Lim Khim Wah in 2014.

The defeat extended Aaron-Wooi Yik’s wait for a Super 1000 title, marking their seventh defeat at this level.

As champions, Won Ho-Seung Jae pocketed prize money of USD 107,500 (about RM439,232.55) while Aaron-Wooi Yik earned USD 50,750 (approximately RM207,745.12). — Bernama