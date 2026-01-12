SEPANG, Jan 12 — A car was struck by a tyre that came off a tipper lorry on Jalan Kajang-Puchong, South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), here Saturday night.

Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said the incident occurred at around 8pm while the lorry was travelling from Kajang to Puchong, Selangor, and no injuries were reported.

Initial investigations revealed that the lorry’s left rear tyre burst and came off, falling from the flyover before hitting the roof of a black Proton Satria Neo and causing damage to the vehicle, he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Norhizam, both drivers, in their 20s and 30s, had lodged police reports at the Sepang District Police Headquarters and were found to possess valid driving licences.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving.

Norhizam advised the public not to make any speculation that could interfere with the police investigation and urged those with information about the incident to contact investigating officer Insp Nurul Sakela Ramli at 019-558 8221 or 03-8777 4264. — Bernama