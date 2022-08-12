After breaking box office records in Malaysia, ‘Mat Kilau’ is set to make its Indonesian premiere. — Screencapture via Instagram @filemmatkilau

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — The epic historical film, Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan (Mat Kilau: The Rise of A Warrior) is heading to Indonesia cinemas starting Aug 31.

Director Syamsul Yusof told MalaysiaNow that Indonesian audiences will watch the film to see their action stars, namely Yayah Ruhian.

Known for starring in The Raid, The Raid 2: Berandal, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the Indonesian silat star has also appeared in Malaysian action films such as Wira.

"I had fans of my films in Indonesia even before Mat Kilau,” the director said.

"Munafik 2 became the highest grossing Malaysian film in Indonesia at the time ... I am grateful to have support from the Indonesian cinemas and audiences.”

Mat Kilau broke Malaysian box office records when it became the fastest film to collect RM47 million in 11 days.

To this date, the film has collected almost RM96 million domestically after playing for 40 days.

This makes it the highest-grossing Malaysian film of all time, after Avengers: Endgame and Munafik 2.