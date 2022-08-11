Sima thinks Priyanka and Jonas’ are incompatible due to their 10-year age gap. — Pictures via Instagram/ Sima Taparia, Priyanka Chopra

PETALING JAYA, Aug 11 — Professional matchmaker Sima Taparia is back on television — and she’s wasted no time sharing her thoughts on women marrying younger men.

Sima, based in Mumbai, India, became a worldwide name as the star of Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking.

The reality series which follows singles in India and the US as they work with Sima in their search for love, debuted its second season yesterday.

Known for her sassy remarks, Sima has already caught viewers’ attention for saying that actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas were a bad match due to their age gap.

In episode two of the new season, Sima is seen advising her client Nadia Jagessar against dating a man seven years younger than her.

Nadia jokingly brings up the 10-year gap between Priyanka and Jonas, to which Sima replies: "But I don’t feel it’s a good match, sorry to tell that.”

He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder,” Sima adds, as Nadia laughs nervously in shock.

Priyanka, 40, and Jonas who turns 30 on September 16, tied the knot in 2018, and welcomed their first child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January.

Earlier in the conversation, Sima said such age gaps were detrimental due to differences in maturity.

"Two-three years okay, but seven years younger... they'll have a difference.

"Maturity is very important. You are more mature because you are seven years elder,” she said to her client.

Despite its popularity, Indian Matchmaking has earned criticism for its portrayal of love and relationships within South Asian communities.

Responding to such criticism in a 2020 interview with PinkVilla, Sima simply said: "I always take everything positive. It makes me stronger."