Alan Walker (left) and DJ Soda (right) will be performing in Kuching, Sarawak at The Borneo Music Festival Live 2022. — Screencapture via Instagram @alanwalkermusic @deejaysoda

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 —Alan Walker, the British DJ behind hits like Faded and Alone, is coming to Malaysia for the first time.

Walker is set to headline the Borneo Music Festival Live 2022 alongside South Korean international sensation DJ Soda at the Sarawak Cultural Village in Kuching from September 9 to 10.

EDM fans will get the chance to rave their hearts out to a mix of western and eastern styles of dance music.

On top of the international acts, festivalgoers will also enjoy music from local artists and bands, such as DJ Paul, Rynn Lim, ThomasJack, and Priscilla Abby.

Tickets go on sale starting tomorrow, July 6, starting from 12pm.

Festivalgoers can purchase 2-day passes for either the General Admission or the Rock Zone.

Early bird tickets for the General Admission start at RM400 from July 6 to July 7, followed by phase one prices being RM450 and phase two being RM500.

The Rock Zone early bird tickets will start at RM680, leading to phase one: RM 700 and phase two: RM 800.

The tickets will be charged a RM 4 processing fee and can be purchased online at http://www.excitix.com.my/.

Walker is an international EDM sensation, most known for his 2015 single Faded and collaborations with ASAP Rocky, Steve Aoki, and Sabrina Carpenter.

With over 4.3 million Instagram followers, DJ Soda is known for her genre-melding music sets and her travels around the world posted on social media.

The event is presented by Amazing Aurora Entertainment and organised by Firmament Event Studio in collaboration with More Entertainment.