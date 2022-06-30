Hong Kong actor Bobby Au-yeung Chun-wah is dropping his English name as his Chinese name is enough. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Hong Kong actor Bobby Au-yeung Chun-wah is doing away with his English name as his Chinese name is "good enough".

Appearing on Hunan TV variety show Infinity and Beyond in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China, the 61-year-old said he did not want to have a child's name anymore, Global Times reported.

The comedian, however, did not give a time frame when he will be dropping his Christian name.

Au-yeung, who shot to fame as Ben Yu in the 1991 legal drama File of Justice, also shared his thoughts about the changes in the city over the past two and a half decades, emphasising China's shared cultural roots with Hong Kong.

"If you ask me where I am from, I can say to people of different races, I am from Hong Kong, China, have you ever been there?"

The Best Actor winner in the 2000 TVB Anniversary Awards reminisced that in 1997, the year Hong Kong returned, he saw the People's Liberation Army come to Hong Kong and it gave him a sense of belonging.

"It was like my parents finally came to pick us up," he said.

Hong Kong singer Hacken Lee, who also appeared in the show, shared that no feeling can describe the return of Hong Kong.

"I could finally say, 'I am Chinese.' It felt like coming home," he reportedly said.