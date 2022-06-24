Former Miss Hong Kong Shirley Yeung has come under fire from social media users for charging followers if they wanted to have one-to-one conversation with her. — Picture via Facebook/ 楊思琦Szeki

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Former Miss Hong Kong Shirley Yeung has come under fire from social media users for charging followers exorbitant fees if they wanted to have one-to-one conversation with her on Douyin.

The 43-year-old, who was crowned Miss Hong Kong in 2001, began charging during an appearance on Douyin recently where she charged 8,888 doubi (about RM830) for a five-minute conversation, orientalsunday.hk reported.

Those who take up the offer are also required to write in why they wanted to speak to her before they are approved for the conversation.

Social media was abuzz with Yeung's latest money making ways questioning why she stooped to that level.

Some commented whether she was in urgent need for money for her to use such methods while others commented it made her look bad for using such tactics.

Others were more sympathetic towards the mother-of-two and said followers need not pay if they did not want to have a one-on-one conversation with her.

Yeung joined TVB after being crowned Miss Hong Kong and her contract with the station ended in 2014.

She won six awards in the pageant and she currently holds the record for the most awards won by Miss Hong Kong.

She had since expanded to mainland China where she dabbled in stage, filming, live streaming, and appearing as guests in events.

Meanwhile, 8days reported that Yeung was one of TVB’s fastest rising stars until a scandal derailed her career.

She reportedly left her boyfriend Hong Kong actor Gregory Lee, whom she had dated for nine years in 2011, for Hong Kong diver Andy Ng.

Sadly, that relationship lasted just a few months, and Yeung would find herself pregnant with Ng's baby.

With her “good girl” reputation in tatters, Yeung decided to take a break from showbiz to raise her daughter as a single mum.

In 2019, Shirley surprised everyone again by announcing that she was pregnant with a second child.

At that time, she revealed that her baby's father was someone who was not in showbiz and that they had gotten married in the US.