KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Religious and governance issues should not be exploited to create negative public perceptions, particularly involving the state administration and the royal institution, said Perlis mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin.

He said any claims, including allegations of pressure being exerted on the Menteri Besar, must be backed by clear evidence. Unsubstantiated accusations, he added, would only create fear and open the door to the misuse of religious sentiments.

“For example, claims that the Menteri Besar resigned due to pressure to approve matters outside proper procedures raise serious questions. Who could pressure the Menteri Besar? Such claims create negative perceptions.

“This is worrying, and we do not want issues to be exploited in the name of religion,” he said in a recent podcast on his YouTube channel, ‘Prof Dato Dr MAZA — Political Crisis: Between Religion and Power’.

On December 25, Mohd Shukri Ramli, who is also Sanglang assemblyman, announced his resignation as Perlis Menteri Besar due to health reasons.

He submitted his resignation letter to the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, on the same day.

Earlier, Perlis speaker Rus’sele Eizan announced unexpected vacancies in the Chuping, Bintong and Guar Sanji seats after the party membership of three PAS assemblymen was terminated with immediate effect.

It was also reported that Perikatan Nasional assemblymen in the state had allegedly sought an audience with the Raja of Perlis to express a loss of confidence and withdrawal of support for Mohd Shukri.

Following this, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, said in a statement on December 24, that the party membership of Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Mohd Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) had been terminated with immediate effect under Clause 76 and Clause 15A(1)(b) of the PAS Constitution (Amendment 2025).

In the 15th general election, Perikatan Nasional (PN) won 14 of the 15 seats in the Perlis State Legislative Assembly, with PAS securing nine seats and Bersatu five, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the remaining seat through PKR. — Bernama