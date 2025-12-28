MIRI, Dec 28 — Twelve non-governmental organisations (NGOs) here are objecting the holding of a ‘foam party’ for the New Year’s Eve celebration here, saying that the event is against Sarawak’s cultural values.

The group spokesperson Mohamad Abdullah Jamin said the NGOs had received feedback from the local community expressing unease about the event, said to take place at an open-air venue in the city this Dec 31, as promoted on social media.

He said the organisers had revealed that foreign performers would be invited.

“Based on the videos shared online, their performances seem to not be in line with local societal norms.

“The 12 NGOs wish to emphasise that such entertainment does not reflect the culture and norms of Sarawak society,” Mohamad Abdullah told reporters in a press conference on Sunday.

“Sarawak’s multi-racial communities have long valued decency, moderation and harmony in public events.

“Organisers of large-scale celebrations, such as New Year or festive gatherings, should take into account local sensitivities, safety, and suitability for all ages.

“We, the group, are not against any celebration or entertainment, but we believe events that promote Sarawak’s identity through arts, culture, family and community values should be prioritised.

“Such celebrations should unite the people, not cause concern or misunderstanding,” he stressed.

Mohamad Abdullah said that the NGOs had urged both the organisers and the authorities to reconsider the ‘foam party’ plan and adopt an approach that would ‘better reflect the identity, dignity and values of Sarawak society’. — The Borneo Post