KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — A man was injured in the face after being assaulted with a steering wheel lock in what police believe was a road-rage incident triggered by a misunderstanding while driving along Jalan Lingkaran Dalam, near the exit of a petrol station in Johor Baru.

Johor Bahru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said the incident is believed to have occurred at about 2.21pm yesterday.

Police received a report from a 38-year-old local man, an e-hailing driver, who said he had been attacked following a traffic altercation.

Initial investigations found that the victim allegedly exited the petrol station abruptly, causing the suspect, who was travelling along the same stretch of road, to brake suddenly.

“The suspect, who was dissatisfied, then got out of his vehicle and struck the victim in the face using a steering wheel lock,” Raub said in a statement today.

As a result of the attack, the victim sustained injuries to the left side of his face and sought medical treatment.

Acting on information received, police arrested a 35-year-old local man to assist with investigations and seized a steering wheel lock believed to have been used in the incident.

Raub said urine screening tests on the suspect, who is unemployed, returned negative results for drugs, and checks showed that he has no prior criminal record.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt using a weapon. Police are expected to apply for a remand order against the suspect at the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court today.

Earlier, a seven-second video circulated online showing an individual retrieving a steering wheel lock from a car boot and striking a vehicle believed to belong to the victim.