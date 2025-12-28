ARAU, Dec 28 — Istana Arau has drawn media attention, reportedly to cover the swearing-in ceremony of the new Perlis Menteri Besar.

Media practitioners, arriving from 11.30am, were allowed into the palace’s secured parking area.

Police were stationed at the palace’s main entrance and several nearby junctions leading to Istana Arau.

The appointment of Perlis’ 12th Menteri Besar follows the voluntary resignation of Mohd Shukri Ramli, the Sanglang assemblyman, on December 25 due to health reasons.

On the same day, Perlis State Legislative Assembly Speaker Rus’sele Eizan announced vacancies in the Chuping, Bintong and Guar Sanji seats under Article 50A(1)(a)(ii) of the Perlis State Constitution.

The unexpected vacancies followed PAS’s announcement on Dec 24 that the party membership of three assemblymen, namely Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Mohd Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji), had been terminated after they withdrew support for Mohd Shukri.

In the 15th General Election, Perikatan Nasional won 14 of Perlis’ 15 state seats, nine for PAS, five for Bersatu, while Pakatan Harapan, through PKR, secured one seat. — Bernama