Joyce Cheng will finally get the inheritance from her mother Lydia Shum after she turned 35 recently. — Picture via instagram/princejoyce

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — After turning 35 on Monday, Hong Kong singer Joyce Cheng will now inherit HK$60 million (RM33.4 million) worth of fortune from her late mother, the famous actress Lydia Shum.

Various media reports said the late comedian left a will prior to her death due to cancer in 2008 at the age of 60 that stated the inheritance included properties and other assets that could be worth close to HK$100 million (RM56 million) due to the appreciation in property value over the years.

Before Cheng turned 35, Shum's will specified that she could only withdraw HK$20,000 (RM11,185.44) every month from her fortune as part of her living expenses.

At one point of her life, it was reported that Cheng only had HK$26 (RM14) in her bank account but she persevered and never sought any financial help from her father, actor and singer Adam Cheng.

Cheng posted a teary-eyed picture of herself on Instagram on her birthday and thanked her friends and fans for their wishes but made no mention of her wealth.

She revealed in an interview that her mother was worried that Cheng would be struggling with financial management, so Shum delayed access to the inheritance until the age of 35 so she would work hard at her career.

Overcoming struggles by herself, Cheng has finally found success in her singing career, made a name for herself and winning multiple music awards.