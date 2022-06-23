Indonesian legendary singer Hetty Koes Endang who's well known in Malaysia said she has recorded a total of 150 albums in the span of 52 years as a singer. — Picture via Instagram/ Hetty Koes Endang

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Indonesian keroncong queen Hetty Koes Endang revealed that she has recorded a total of 150 albums in the span of 52 years as a singer.

The 65-year-old is well known not only in Indonesia but has a large following across Malaysia and Singapore as well.

Her song Damai Tapi Gersang featuring Ajie Bandi was the first Indonesian song to win the Tokyo’s World Popular Song Festival in 1977.

Hetty told Gempak that back in the day, the audio recording process was done swiftly.

She said that it took her only four days to record three albums of different genres.

"Usually, we would record three kinds of albums at one time.

"For example, I would record my pop songs during the day. After break and prayers, we would continue with the recording of my dangdut songs and the night until morning session is for keroncong.

"So, it’s three different recording sessions. Four days is all it took and that’s why in a year we were able to put out three albums,” she said.

The Indonesia World Records Museum (MURI) also recently awarded Hetty for the Female Artist with the Most Recorded Commercial Songs award on June 9 due to her 150-album record.

Hetty is also currently counting the days to her special golden jubilee concert in Malaysia which will be taking place August 27 to celebrate her 50 years in the music industry.

As reported by Utusan Malaysia, Hetty admitted that Malaysia felt like a second home to her as she has spent a considerable amount of time here previously.

"I used to live in Malaysia, around 1991. Three years in Kuala Lumpur and another couple of years in Johor Bahru.

"I really miss the atmosphere here especially during the month of Ramadan. The food. Musang King.

"However, I still want to spend more time with my fans here. My husband told me why not have a concert. Alhamdulillah, it turns out the Malaysian fans are supporting it as well,” she said.

Hetty will be performing 15 of her top tracks throughout the evening at the dinner-concept concert at the Manhattan Ballroom in Berjaya Time Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.

Joining her as the concert’s music director is prominent Malaysian composer, Datuk Ramli MS.

For more ticketing information on the Konsert Jubli Emas Hetty Koes Endang, please click here.