Siti Nurhaliza chided unethical online sellers using images of her and husband Datuk K to hawk their products. — Picture via Instagram/ ctdk

PETALING JAYA, June 16 — Singer and entrepreneur Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin has issued a warning to online sellers against using her and her husband’s photographs to promote their wares.

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted screenshots of Facebook sellers claiming that her husband Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa, better known as Datuk K, suffered from hair loss ― and that their products “cured” it.

“When I keep quiet, the more such businesses that neither my husband nor I are involved in make these claims.

“To those who have seen or bought into such advertisements, I want to clarify that my husband and I have nothing to do with such products,” she said in her post.

On Facebook, a collection of sellers have been using photographs of the couple to push “Japanese” shampoos claiming to cure hair loss.

Some Facebook users called out the sellers for using images of celebrities without their consent. — Screenshot via Facebook.

Some Facebook users aware of the scammers, warned other potential customers against them.

“I don’t know Dato K (Khalid), but as a successful entrepreneur, I’m sure his Bahasa Melayu is not at Standard Three level,” said one user.

This is not the first time Siti Nurhaliza has faced-off with online scams carrying her name..

In January 2021, the singer warned fans of fake accounts using her name and image to defraud customers.

“I’ve faced this many times, my message is, do business the right way,” said Siti Nurhaliza in her latest warning.

“Don’t take advantage of others.”