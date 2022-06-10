News presenter Hawa Rizwana responded to criticisms over attire by apologising. — Image from Instagram/hawarizwana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — TV9 news presenter Hawa Rizwana apologised for her choice of attire after the barrage of criticism over her ‘tight clothing’ comments from social media users.

The 27-year-old said that she took notice of the comments and paid attention to the remarks given, mStar reported.

“Maybe some people are used to my appearances on television as a news presenter.

“What I wore in the video was my casual outfit that I usually wear when I go out.

“Thank you for all the comments given, I am not upset and I will pay more attention to the advice given so I can be a better person in the future.

“I would also like to apologise if I have offended anyone,” said Hawa.

She said she prefers to separate her personal life from her professional life.

“Like every other person, I also have hobbies of my own but it’s just that before this I rarely shared it on social media.

“I don’t want to share about my professional life only.

“Everything I do has a limit to it, I will never forget what my parents advised me and not to disturb others,” Hawa said.