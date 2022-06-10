KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — TV9 news presenter Hawa Rizwana apologised for her choice of attire after the barrage of criticism over her ‘tight clothing’ comments from social media users.
The 27-year-old said that she took notice of the comments and paid attention to the remarks given, mStar reported.
“Maybe some people are used to my appearances on television as a news presenter.
“What I wore in the video was my casual outfit that I usually wear when I go out.
“Thank you for all the comments given, I am not upset and I will pay more attention to the advice given so I can be a better person in the future.
“I would also like to apologise if I have offended anyone,” said Hawa.
She said she prefers to separate her personal life from her professional life.
“Like every other person, I also have hobbies of my own but it’s just that before this I rarely shared it on social media.
“I don’t want to share about my professional life only.
“Everything I do has a limit to it, I will never forget what my parents advised me and not to disturb others,” Hawa said.