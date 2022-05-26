Malaysian singer Aina Abdul is being criticised online for donning her hijab similar to a nun. — Instagram screenshot/ Aina Abdul

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Malaysian singer Aina Abdul, who’s known for her distinctive fashion sense, has answered criticisms about her wearing a hijab that was fashioned similar to that of a nun.

This is after the 29-year-old singer wore an all-white dress along with a short white hijab to a a press conference in Kuala Lumpur for her upcoming A Night with Aina Abdul 2.0 concert (ANWAA).

However, her choice of hijab triggered local social media users who lambasted the singer, saying that her hijab looks like a nun’s headpiece which is called a wimple while some argued that it was against the Islamic ways.

Talking to local media, the singer said she had actually planned to have the particular look.

"There’s no big reason other than it represents Aina Abdul’s brand. There will be elements such as these, surprise elements.

Some of the comments from local social media users on Aina's outfit yesterday. — Twitter screenshot

"I love fashion and even though I look like a ‘sister’, I appreciate and see it as a fashion sense only,” the Semalam singer said.

She added that her outfit yesterday was only a "temporary statement" and it was her way of inspiring those who wanted something different.

"Just because I wore these kinds of outfits doesn’t mean that I’m worshipping something.

"This is my own way of inspiring those who want something different.

"For those out there, it’s up to you if you want to follow. If you don’t want to follow, I’m not forcing everyone to wear their hijab like this and for those who want to follow, then good for you,” she said.

The ANWAA 2.0 concert will take place this June 25 and June 26 at the iconic Istana Budaya, Kuala Lumpur.

OhBulan reported that the ANWAA 2.0 concert had been well received by the public with over 85 per cent of the tickets sold although there had been complaints about the ticket price being too expensive.

Aside from that, Aina, who is known for her avant-garde fashion taste will be showcasing eight different outfits for her upcoming two-days concert.

"All of the outfits have been planned. I can’t wait to showcase all eight outfits at ANWAA soon.

"Besides that, there are some songs that will only be performed during the first night only.

"And I will also bring a special guest star for the second day of the ANWAA concert,” Aina said.